1,400 inmates in Abu Dhabi learn skills that can help them get jobs
At least 105 of the total inmates joined the labour market programme after they were integrated back into society.
Nearly 1,400 inmates in Abu Dhabi have learnt various vocational and technical skills that could help them land jobs once they are released.
The Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions at the Abu Dhabi Police said it carried out a number of rehabilitation and training programmes and activities for 1,390 inmates in 2020. There were Quran memorisation programmes, lessons about the labour market, and sessions on entrepreneurial and vocational training skills.
At least 105 of the total inmates joined the labour market programme after they were integrated back into society, the Abu Dhabi Police said in a recent report. The rehabilitation programmes provide practical experience to make it easier for the inmates to find employment and start afresh. Some inmates create products and handicrafts that are displayed and sold in various outlets and at events.
The Abu Dhabi Police said these activities and programmes are part of the force’s efforts to empower inmates to become productive community members upon their release.
“Prison education and vocational training programmes are at the center of this rehabilitation process and provide knowledge and relevant skills that can be utilised to gain suitable employment and facilitate a successful return to regular daily life,” said a police officer.
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
-
Government
Photos: UAE leaders offer Eid Al Adha prayers
Residents and royals offer Eid prayers at mosques and musallahs on... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Rain lashes parts of UAE on Eid Al Adha
The weather will be hot and dusty today. READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohamed exchanges Eid greetings with Saudi ...
Sheikh Mohamed conveyed UAE President's Eid greetings to King Salman. READ MORE
-
News
Boxing champion Chris Eubank thanks Dubai Police...
Sebastian, a boxer and MMA fighter, died in Dubai on July 7 after... READ MORE
-
Americas
Jeff Bezos carries out inaugural space voyage
They crossed the Karman line that marks the internationally... READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Adha: Where to catch fireworks, light...
Here are some of the venues that are set to put on a dazzling show. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,541 cases, 1,502 recoveries, 4...
More than 63.2 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
News
Photos: Meet the UAE babies born on Eid Al Adha...
The arrival of the newborns on an auspicious day made for double joy... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
Alvir Airways to promote tourism in Pakistan
19 July 2021
Nation (videos)
Pierchic: The secrets of homemade Italian cuisine in Dubai
8 votes | 19 July 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst warnings over shortages