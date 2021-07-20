1,400 inmates in Abu Dhabi learn skills that can help them get jobs

At least 105 of the total inmates joined the labour market programme after they were integrated back into society.

Nearly 1,400 inmates in Abu Dhabi have learnt various vocational and technical skills that could help them land jobs once they are released.

The Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions at the Abu Dhabi Police said it carried out a number of rehabilitation and training programmes and activities for 1,390 inmates in 2020. There were Quran memorisation programmes, lessons about the labour market, and sessions on entrepreneurial and vocational training skills.

At least 105 of the total inmates joined the labour market programme after they were integrated back into society, the Abu Dhabi Police said in a recent report. The rehabilitation programmes provide practical experience to make it easier for the inmates to find employment and start afresh. Some inmates create products and handicrafts that are displayed and sold in various outlets and at events.

The Abu Dhabi Police said these activities and programmes are part of the force’s efforts to empower inmates to become productive community members upon their release.

“Prison education and vocational training programmes are at the center of this rehabilitation process and provide knowledge and relevant skills that can be utilised to gain suitable employment and facilitate a successful return to regular daily life,” said a police officer.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com