14 Indians kidnapped in Yemen fly to Mumbai via Dubai

Indian Consulate in Dubai ensures safe return of the stranded compatriots and pays Dh4,900 towards their expenses.

The 14 Indian nationals, who were held captive by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels since February 10, after their ship capsized off Yemen’s coast, returned home on Sunday.

Sreedharan Prasad, a social worker, told Khaleej Times that he received a call on Sunday from one Mr Praveen, who oversaw the repatriation of the stranded Indians. He had called from the transit lounge of the Dubai International Airport’s (DIA) Terminal-2.

“He (Mr Praveen) informed me that 14 Indians, who were kidnapped by the Houthi rebels in February, were on their way back home,” Prasad said.

“The Indian Embassy in Yemen, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India, and Sudheer Thirunilath, who heads the Pravasi Legal Cell in Bahrain, ensured the safe release of 14 abducted Indian nationals,” he said.

The Indian Embassy in Yemen had arranged the safe repatriation of the Indian nationals, he added.

“They reached Dubai from Yemen on Saturday and left for Mumbai the following day at 9:30 am by Air India Express,” he said.

Mr Thirunilath urged the MEA authorities to pay Dh4,900 for the expenses of the stranded Indians, as they had no money on them following their abduction by the Houthi rebels.

Consul-General of India to Dubai Dr Aman Puri and Harjeet Singh Consul (Labour I) promptly looked into the matter.

“The officials from the Indian Consulate in Dubai reached DIA in an hour and extended all support to ensure their safe return back home,” Prasad said.

Earlier, Sanjay Bhattacharyya, secretary, Consular, Passport and Visa (CPV) and Overseas Indian Affairs (OIA), MEA, had also directed the Consulate authorities to extend all possible help to the stranded Indians.

