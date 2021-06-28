12-hour flash sale in Dubai to offer up to 90% discount
The promotion will take place from 10am to 10pm on Thursday.
Dubai Summer Surprises will be holding a 12-hour sale on July 1, offering from 25 per cent to 90 per cent discounts at over 100 brands.
The sale will take place from 10am to 10pm exclusively at Majid Al Futtaim malls on Thursday. This includes Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me‘aisem, My City Centre Al Barsha and City Centre Al Shindagha. Each mall will also host its own range of activities, family-friendly live entertainment and rewards.
Shoppers this year who spend Dh300 or more can enter a draw to win one million Majid Al Futtaim SHARE reward points. Customers can scan their receipts using the SHARE app to enter the draw and a winner will be announced on July 4.
The 24th edition of the shopping festival Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) has a lot more in store, as the emirate looks to win over the Covid-19 challenge.
The organisers are set to welcome tourists from multiple markets with a special focus on some of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations such as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Kuwait, Bahrain, and also Egypt.
