News
Logo
 
HOME > News

12-hour flash sale in Dubai to offer up to 90% discount

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on June 28, 2021

The promotion will take place from 10am to 10pm on Thursday.


Dubai Summer Surprises will be holding a 12-hour sale on July 1, offering from 25 per cent to 90 per cent discounts at over 100 brands.

The sale will take place from 10am to 10pm exclusively at Majid Al Futtaim malls on Thursday. This includes Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me‘aisem, My City Centre Al Barsha and City Centre Al Shindagha. Each mall will also host its own range of activities, family-friendly live entertainment and rewards.

Shoppers this year who spend Dh300 or more can enter a draw to win one million Majid Al Futtaim SHARE reward points. Customers can scan their receipts using the SHARE app to enter the draw and a winner will be announced on July 4.

The 24th edition of the shopping festival Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) has a lot more in store, as the emirate looks to win over the Covid-19 challenge.

The organisers are set to welcome tourists from multiple markets with a special focus on some of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations such as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Kuwait, Bahrain, and also Egypt.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210619&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210618905&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 