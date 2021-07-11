100,000 UAE Golden Visas on offer for world's best coders

UAE to also offer a range of financing options to entrepreneurs and coders.

The UAE will offer 10-year Golden Visas to the best 100,000 coders from around the world.

The long-term residency will be offered as part of the National Programme for Coding that was launched on Saturday by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Financing options

The programme will also provide a range of financing options to entrepreneurs and coders; support the implementation of their innovative projects and ideas; and establish digital companies.

The national scheme has been launched in collaboration with Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Cisco, IBM, HPE, LinkedIn, Nvidia and Facebook.

The aim is to train and attract 100,000 coders; establish 1,000 digital companies within five years; and increase investment in startups from Dh1.5 billion to Dh4 billion.

Sheikh Mohammed said: "We target attracting the best international coders and providing them with the needed infrastructure to develop innovative ideas that serve the world … We will support national coders to become among the best globally.

“We will employ promising talents in developing 10 platforms for supporting social and humanitarian projects in the UAE.”

Jobs are changing

In a tweet, Sheikh Mohammed explained how jobs are changing and “survival will be for the most prepared, agile and well-equipped to keep pace with the global changes".

“The National Programme for Coders is a new step within the UAE national programme to build our digital economy. The world is changing. The pace of digital transformation is doubling.”

He said the youth needs to know that the future has new tools and adopt online work methodologies.

“We want them to be at the heart of this future. The National Programme for Coders aims to engage the local digital communities in the digital transformation of the UAE. It further highlights the UAE’s leading role in designing the future, embracing talents, entrepreneurs, academics, startups, global companies, and future investments globally,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

100 challenges

Within its next phase, the programme will invite coders from around the world to find innovative solutions to 100 government, economic, technological, health and services challenges and help accelerate the adoption of modern technologies.

The programme will also organise 10 hackathons, bringing together top-notch coders to support national efforts in developing an integrated system in the UAE based on the latest technologies.

#UAE_Codes

A comprehensive global campaign will be launched to highlight the UAE’s leading efforts in attracting the best global coding skills. It will shed light on providing distinguished services and seamless experiences to encourage coders return to the UAE to find jobs and establish startups.

5 strategic pillars

The scheme focusses on five key pillars:

>> Supporting coders, entrepreneurs, startups, large companies and the academic sector

>> Developing a comprehensive platform for linking coders with local companies and universities

>> Launching global initiatives supervised by a host of international trainers to enhance the efficiency of local talents

>> Attracting the best International coding cadres to the UAE

>> Suggesting policies to empower the coding sector in cooperation with various government entities.