100 Million Meals: Will Smith to reveal special painting at UAE art auction this weekend

The event will see Hollywood actor Will Smith reveal a collaborative painting with British-Indian artist Sacha Jafri.

Calling all art lovers and collectors: Help raise funds for the UAE’s ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign by taking part in a charity auction this Saturday at Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah in Dubai.

Organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the live in-person auction will showcase a piece of Kaaba cover (Kiswa), embroidered in gold and silver — donated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

There will also be rare artworks by world-renowned artists and figures, including Pablo Picasso, Nelson Mandela, Salvador Dali and Henri Matisse.

The event will even see Hollywood actor Will Smith reveal a collaborative painting with British-Indian artist Sacha Jafri. The painting presents an additional layer on top of one of Jafri’s iconic canvas panels, inspired from his $62-million painting ‘The Journey of Humanity’.

Proceeds will go to the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign, the largest food donation drive in the region, that aims to provide food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across 30 countries.

Simultaneously, a silent auction is ongoing and will run until April 30, with 53 items on display, including jerseys signed by international football stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Mesut Ozil, Nicolas Anelka, and Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal.

The online auction will enable the public to bid on winning exclusive experiences, such as attending the famous Formula 1 race in Monaco or Abu Dhabi, watching the Northern Lights in Lapland, spending a vacation in the Italian countryside of Tuscany, and experiencing zero gravity and floating in the void as astronauts do.

The MBRGI’s Live and Silent auctions aim to bring together art collectors and enthusiasts and present a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the public to own rare and valuable items, while donating for a good cause.

