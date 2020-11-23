100 million gallons of water wasted every month due to illegal practices in Sharjah
The violations were detected during a massive crackdown targeting commercial establishments.
The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (Sewga) detected 18 violations that led to the wastage of 100 million gallons of water every month in Sharjah’s Al Sajjah industrial area.
The violations included “reckless” pumping of water, digging wells without a permit, setting up random and unauthorised desalination units as well as the sale of water without a licence.
The violations were detected during a massive crackdown targeting commercial establishments.
Dr Rashid Al Aleem, chairman of Sewga, told Khaleej Times said that the inspection campaign aimed at monitoring compliance of laws regulating water use and drilling wells. “Those who intend to dig a well need to refer to the competent authorities to take the necessary licences.”
He explained that Sewga inspectors found that many people were expanding the digging of illegal wells and converting some farms into accommodation for workers, abusing groundwater and selling water without a licence.
Essam Al Mulla, director of the Water Department, indicated that the campaigns aim to urge members of society to cooperate and implement the law in order to avoid the risks arising from the illegal practices.
