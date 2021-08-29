10-year visa in Dubai: Registration now open for artists, craftsmen
Opening this cultural visa registration is one of the outputs of the Al Quoz Creative Zone development project.
Craftsmen, creative entrepreneurs and talents in Al Quoz can now apply for the 10-year cultural visa in Dubai, the emirate’s culture and arts authority announced on Sunday.
These artists and creatives will just have to submit their applications to culturalvisa@dubaiculture.ae. Among the required documents are academic qualifications, community contributions, and job positions, in addition to a copy of their passports, Emirates IDs, their cultural biographies, contact numbers, addresses and places of residence and work.
Opening this cultural visa registration is one of the outputs of the Al Quoz Creative Zone development project, which is overseen by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairperson of the Dubai Culture.
Al Quoz Creative Zone is a grand project that will make Dubai the world’s best city for artists and creative talent to live, work and flourish in. A 100-day plan for its development got the green light in June.
The emirate’s cultural visa — the first in the world — is one of the many initiatives that contribute to achieving Dubai’s vision to create a sustainable society that attracts and embraces the most important Arab and international creative energies and talents.
Dubai Culture is working with its partners to provide an integrated environment for talents in Al Quoz Creative Zone.
This zone will offer many advantages, including multi-purpose spaces comprising studios for creatives to work, live and create in at affordable prices; a unified integrated platform to serve these talents; and a streamlined network of roads to ensure ease of movement within the zone — in addition to various facilities, such as retail spaces for restaurants, shops and outdoor exhibitions.
