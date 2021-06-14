10 million meals to be distributed in UAE

Launched in April, the 100 Million Meals campaign — the biggest food donation drive in the region — has provided food parcels for families and people in need.

Ten million meals are set to be distributed in the country in a new partnership between the 100 Million Meals campaign and the UAE Food Bank.

Launched in April, the 100 Million Meals campaign — the biggest food donation drive in the region — has provided food parcels for families and people in need across 30 countries.

The new partnership will distribute 112,000 food parcels worth Dh13.4 million to beneficiaries in the UAE through the UAE Food Bank’s logistical distribution network. Each parcel will be packed with 42kg of basic food items that can meet one person’s needs for 30 days.

By providing a total of 10 million meals, the partnership will benefit all segments of the UAE community as part of the campaign, which was organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI). During Ramadan, the campaign successfully doubled its goal and collected total donations that can cover the cost of 216 million meals.

“The campaign, which operated in 30 countries during Ramadan 2021, reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to ensure the sustainability, development and expansion of the cycle of charity and humanitarian work. The campaign also completes the work of the 10 Million Meals initiative, launched by Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Food Bank, who is the wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, in Ramadan 2020. Today, the partnership capitalises on this success, to provide further food aid to families in need,” said Sarah Al Nuaimi, department manager of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

Nearly 1,000 volunteers, in cooperation with the UAE Food Bank’s staff, are engaged in the preparation and distribution of the meals while fully adhering to the precautionary measures aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.