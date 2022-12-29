UAE: Free parking announced in Dubai for New Year's Day

RTA maps out road closures and public transport schedules that can help ease traffic and guide the public toward major celebration venues

Dubai's Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced free public parking in the emirate for January 1, 2023, and the tariffs will resume on Monday (January 2). However, residents will have to pay for the multi-storey parking.

According to the transport authority, the red and green lines of the Dubai Metro will operate starting from 5:00am on Saturday 12/31/2022 so that the metro will continue to operate continuously until 12 am on Monday 02/01/2023 for a period of 43 hours.

The tram from 6:00 am on Saturday 12/31/2022 until 1:00 am on Monday corresponding to 01/02/2023, in order to facilitate the public’s access to the event area and the exit process after the end of the shows.

All RTA customer Happiness Centres are closed on Sunday (Jan 1) and will resume services on Monday (Jan 2).

Authorities will deploy as many as 10,000 smart cameras to monitor roads for one of the biggest annual events in the city.

Earlier today, the RTA announced road closures and public transport schedules that can help ease traffic and guide the public towards major celebration venues during the New Year's Eve celebrations in the emirates.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard will be closed at 04:00 pm, upon reaching capacity in the parking area. "We encourage those holding reservations in the Boulevard area or at Dubai Mall to arrive before 04:00 pm on Saturday," commented Bahrozyan.

The Lower Deck of the Financial Centre Road will be closed at 04:00 pm and Al Sukook Street will be closed at 8:00 pm. A closure of Al Asayel Road, extending from Oud Metha Road and leading to Burj Khalifa district, is scheduled at 04:00 pm for the exclusive use of public buses and emergency vehicles.

During the event, Al Mustaqbal Street will gradually shut down between 2nd Za'abeel Road and Al Meydan Road starting at 04:00 pm.

