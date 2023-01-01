Quality time with loved ones: Dubai residents enjoy priceless moments with family on first day of 2023

Many people decided to take it easy after exhilarating NYE celebrations in the emirate and spend quality time with visiting relatives and friends

People gather outside the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, as they wait for the fireworks on the day of the New Year's Eve celebrations, in Dubai. Photo: Reuters

The UAE welcomed 2023 with record-breaking fireworks, drone shows, star-studded concerts and mind-boggling entertainment events that left residents and tourists almost out of breath.

On the first day of the year, many families decided to take it easy after the exhilarating experience and spend quality time with visiting relatives and loved ones while others ventured out. Khaleej Times, reached out to a cross section of expats to see how they spent their Januray 1.

For Malaysian expat, Adilatul, the first day took an unexpected turn in the morning when her visiting son surprised the family with a hearty breakfast. “Initially, we planned to go out for breakfast, but we abandoned that idea as we all slept late last night. When I went to the kitchen, I was surprised to see that my 17-year-old son, who studies in Canada and is home now for the winter break, was already up and had prepared a hearty breakfast for the entire family. I was so touched by this gesture,” she said.

Adilatul Abdullah and family

Later in the day, the family plans to go for a New Year picnic at Yas Park. “We are at home today, mostly, spending some good family time together with my two children and husband,” she said.

For French national Isabelle Monet, the first day of the year was spent showing her visiting family the city and enjoying the perfect weather. “I took them to the beach this morning and drove around the city. The roads were so quiet, and starting tomorrow, this will change. So, I thought, why not venture out in the quiet?” she said.

Her family is visiting Dubai for the first time and is enjoying the city and the pleasant weather. “I am looking forward to having a nice time with my parents, husband and daughter. Spending quality time with your near and dear ones is priceless, and once the holidays are over, I’ll look back to this time,” added Isabelle.

Kabir Malkani and family

On New Year's Eve, Indian expat Kabir Malkani celebrated at Al Qudra lake with his friends and family. "There was a BBQ dinner, games and good fun. We started the new year on a high note," he said. The celebrations continued for Kabir and his family as they visited the Gurudwara. "We marked a good start to another good year," he said.

This year's New Year celebration is special for Kabir as it was his best friend's last New Year in the UAE. "It was my last chance to make this occasion extra special, and this is possibly my best New Year celebration which has not only helped make memories but created a bond that's never to be forgotten," he said.

