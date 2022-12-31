New Year’s Eve in UAE: Everything you need to know about the celebrations

Record-breaking fireworks and concerts by international and local stars to attract visitors to various locations

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Sat 31 Dec 2022, 6:00 AM

The stage is all set for the most spectacular start to 2023 with three record-breaking fireworks displays scheduled to take place across the country. Here is everything you need to know about all the activities in the country today:

Fireworks

Abu Dhabi: In the first celebration in the emirate with no restrictions since the Covid-19 pandemic, a 40-minute fireworks display featuring 3,000 drones will aim to set several world records. Visitors can get to the location of what promises to be a memorable affair by free bus service.

Dubai: Fireworks will take place across 30 locations in the emirate including The Dubai Frame, Bluewaters, JBR and Global Village, which will have 7 fireworks to coincide with 7 midnights across the globe. One of the most anticipated fireworks displays will happen at the tallest tower in the world, the Burj Khalifa. According to the Roads and Transport Authority, roads around the downtown area will close early in the day. There are several other ways to get to the Dubai Mall for the spectacle.

Ras Al Khaimah: The emirate will ring in 2023 with a dazzling musical firework display that will aim to set new world records. Featuring pyro drones, nano lights, colours and shapes choreographed to electronic beats, the event will see 12-minute fireworks light up the night sky.

Sharjah: There will be fireworks at the Al Majaz waterfront where an 8-minute firework display will light up the Khalid Lagoon.

Concerts

There are a number of world class performances scheduled to take place across the country to welcome 2023 in style.

Atlantis, Dubai: Australian singer Kylie Minogue will headline a concert at Atlantis, The Palm where the theme for this year’s gala is "A Night with the Stars". Apart from her performance, the night will be jazzed up by a performance by a 30-piece live band performance and a lavish dinner with free-flowing beverages.

Liwa Village, Abu Dhabi: The village which celebrates Emirati heritage, art and music will feature regional legends Khalid Abdulrahman, Khaled Al Mulla and Ali Bin Mohammed on NYE.

Nammos, Dubai: Award-winning artist Enrique Iglesias will perform live at the trendy beach-side spot, Naamos where he will be joined by the well-known Cuban reggaeton duo Gente De Zona.

Bassata Village, Ras Al Khaimah: A 20-hour music festival at 3 stages, featuring more than 20 international and local performers — the Mirage NYE 2023 — will begin at 4pm on December 31 and is only for adults.

The Agenda, Dubai: The biggest names from the Sudanese entertainment industry will be performing a musical extravaganza on December 31 featuring pop music music queen Nada Al-Qalaa, hitmaker Taha Suliman and Maghrebi pop band MarSimba.

Khorfakkan amphitheatre, Sharjah: Famed Emirati singer Hussain Al Jassmi will be joined by Iraqi beauty Aseel Hameem at the concert in Khorfakkan that will ring in 2023 in style.

Festival City, Dubai: The Bling Bling NYE 2023 concert happening at the festival arena will feature Indian popstar BPraak and several international and local DJs.

Things to Remember

Visiting attractions: With travel agents reporting that most of the tourist attractions are completely booked out, it is advisable to call ahead and check before vising any attractions on December 31 or January 1.

Travelling: Dubai airports have issued an advisory as millions travel into the country to participate in the NYE celebrations. Those travelling are advised to arrive early and expect delays.

Road closures: Over 10,000 cameras will man the streets in the UAE for the NYE and delays, traffic jams and road closures are expected at busy tourist places. Roads around the downtown are expected to close by 4pm and those wishing to visit the area are advised to arrive early.

Public transport: The Dubai Metro will operate nonstop for 43 hours as part of the RTA’s mammoth operation to ensure a smooth NYE, while Dubai Tram will run from 6am on December 31, until 1am on January 2. Nearly 300 buses will transport people to and from major tourist spots. The Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station will close at 5pm or earlier on December 31, depending on capacity. The Palm Monorail will also operate for extended hours, from 9am to 2am.

Ordering Food: Those ordering food are advised to expect significant delays due to heavy traffic. Due to road closures, Careem won't take orders in event areas — including Downtown, Business Bay, DIFC, City Walk, and surrounding areas starting 3pm, and in Palm Jumeirah, JBR, and Bluewaters starting 8pm.