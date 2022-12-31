New Year's Eve in Dubai: Over 17,000 personnel to ensure safety across 30 locations

Emirate's 48 entities are working closely to make sure that the celebrations are safe, secure and accessible

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 31 Dec 2022, 6:00 AM

The final preparations to ensure the safety of the public during the New Year celebrations in Dubai have been completed. Authorities have deployed 10,597 personnel, 5,800 security guards and 1,420 volunteers across the 30 locations where celebrations and fireworks will take place, a senior official said on Friday.

Major-General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Acting Assistant Commandant for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police and Acting Chairman of the Executive Committee for Securing International and Local Events in Dubai, said that the committee is working closely with 48 entities to ensure the highest safety, security and accessibility during the New Year celebrations. The preparations include 3,651 patrol vehicles and 45 marine boats.

Nearly 10,000 cameras will also be used by RTA’s Enterprise Command and Control Centre for smart road surveillance.

He encouraged the public to cooperate with the police and to adhere to traffic instructions to avoid congestion. Members of the public requiring assistance can call Dubai Police on 999 for emergencies and 901 for non-emergencies.

Emaar celebrations

Ahmad Thani Al Matrooshi, board member, Emaar Properties PJSC., said as part of Emaar’s preparations for its fireworks at the Burj Khalifa, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard will be closed at 6pm, which requires people who have bookings including at hotels or restaurants to arrive before that time.

He also said that Dubai Mall’s parking will be available till it reaches its maximum capacity. Members of the public will not be able to access parking areas after the closure of the surrounding roads.

Nakheel preparations

Ahmed Al Ghafli, director of the Security Department at Nakheel, said Palm Jumeirah will welcome the New Year with dazzling fireworks displays in Palm West Beach, Club Vista Marie and The Point.

Al Ghafli invited the public to use free shuttle buses from Nakheel Mall to the waterfront destination, which will be available from 8pm on December 31 to 3am on January 1. The Palm Monorail will also available to move easily to different destinations in Palm Jumeirah for additional hours from 9am on December 31 to 2am on January 1.

The committee’s preparations were based on a smart plan created by the Dubai Police in conjunction with the RTA to ease traffic movement and mobility during the New Year celebrations.