New Year's Eve in Dubai: Over 17,000 personnel to ensure safety across 30 locations

Riding the Dubai Metro is still the most convenient option as it takes parking problems and traffic jams off your worry list
The final preparations to ensure the safety of the public during the New Year celebrations in Dubai have been completed. Authorities have deployed 10,597 personnel, 5,800 security guards and 1,420 volunteers across the 30 locations where celebrations and fireworks will take place, a senior official said on Friday.
Major-General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Acting Assistant Commandant for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police and Acting Chairman of the Executive Committee for Securing International and Local Events in Dubai, said that the committee is working closely with 48 entities to ensure the highest safety, security and accessibility during the New Year celebrations. The preparations include 3,651 patrol vehicles and 45 marine boats.
Nearly 10,000 cameras will also be used by RTA’s Enterprise Command and Control Centre for smart road surveillance.
ALSO READ:
He encouraged the public to cooperate with the police and to adhere to traffic instructions to avoid congestion. Members of the public requiring assistance can call Dubai Police on 999 for emergencies and 901 for non-emergencies.
Ahmad Thani Al Matrooshi, board member, Emaar Properties PJSC., said as part of Emaar’s preparations for its fireworks at the Burj Khalifa, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard will be closed at 6pm, which requires people who have bookings including at hotels or restaurants to arrive before that time.
He also said that Dubai Mall’s parking will be available till it reaches its maximum capacity. Members of the public will not be able to access parking areas after the closure of the surrounding roads.
Ahmed Al Ghafli, director of the Security Department at Nakheel, said Palm Jumeirah will welcome the New Year with dazzling fireworks displays in Palm West Beach, Club Vista Marie and The Point.
Al Ghafli invited the public to use free shuttle buses from Nakheel Mall to the waterfront destination, which will be available from 8pm on December 31 to 3am on January 1. The Palm Monorail will also available to move easily to different destinations in Palm Jumeirah for additional hours from 9am on December 31 to 2am on January 1.
The committee’s preparations were based on a smart plan created by the Dubai Police in conjunction with the RTA to ease traffic movement and mobility during the New Year celebrations.
Riding the Dubai Metro is still the most convenient option as it takes parking problems and traffic jams off your worry list
Some road closures and bans on certain vehicles have been announced
To keep up with the resolutions, we need to give ourselves the space to enjoy our lives, relax, and take breaks between work and the effort we put in
RTA maps out road closures and public transport schedules that can help ease traffic and guide the public toward major celebration venues
This period has always been one of the busiest times for the UAE as the country attracts tourists from all over the world
Police official says that a smart plan has been mapped out to ease traffic, make sure tourist areas, commercial centres are safe
All human and technical resources shall be deployed to ensure the smooth movement of all visitors at the celebration venues, the authority said
It applies to all areas in the emirate, except zones with blue signs