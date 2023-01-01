New Year's Day: Swap 2023 resolutions for vision boards, say experts

Unlike resolutions, vision boards are backed up by one’s true calling, leading to the discipline and consistent action needed to reach one’s goal, they explain

by Lamya Tawfik Published: Sun 1 Jan 2023, 6:58 PM

It’s the start of the New Year and you already have your resolutions ready. How about a more effective way of realising “new year, new me”? Experts are suggesting you go for a vision board instead.

Vision Boards have shot into fame over the last few years as one of the most powerful self-development tools. Speaking to Khaleej Times, this is what Elena Buriani, leadership and team, parental and family coach, co-founder and CEO of LEA Growing People, had to say when asked the simple question: ‘What is a vision board?’

“It is a visual condensation of what a person is really made of. What is my true self? my major strengths? When I can answer this then I can envision easily, strongly, more purposefully and with more resonance what is my big purpose in life, and consequently what my priorities for this upcoming year should be,” she said.

It is not only about putting up pictures on the board of things you want to obtain in the upcoming year, explained Elena, stressing that the work for a vision board starts much earlier. It starts from having a clear understanding of oneself and of what one’s purpose is in life.

“With this awareness, you identify what priorities you want to give yourself in the coming year to work closer to the completion of this big purpose that you have in life.”

Elena, who regularly holds vision board workshops and is already planning two in January through her company, recommends creating a vision board at the beginning of the year or in the first quarter. “It’s the first thing I see when I wake up in the morning and the last thing I see before I go to bed.”

As unique as each person is, so is the vision board’s style and size. Elena says it’s not supposed to be a piece of art, but something that speaks to the person who created it. One must feel excited working on it and looking at it, because all the elements in it are coming from the person’s drive, she explained. “This talks about me, deeply, from the root to my greatest potential,” she said.

Images from magazines, drawn, printed from the web, quotes, pictures: the sky is really the limit when it comes to what to include in the board. She said that the board is particularly useful for people who have difficulty prioritising, who are stuck or who are starting a new phase in their life. She said that even children can benefit greatly from a vision board.

To better visualise, one could tap into memories of ‘peak moments’, look at role models or visualise the future,” she said. “The image of the future should feel so real that it almost feel like it’s a memory of the past,” she said.

Humaira Nasim, a mindset coach, holistic healer and author said that creating vision boards is one of her signature coaching programmes, and that it’s based on a principle that is very close to her heart – visualisation. Hers is a curious story: when she was younger, she would intuitively place positive reminders in her surroundings, many times “running a full movie, all in her head” as she describes it – complete with imagination and visions of all the limitless possibilities that could happen.

“It was a way to distract myself from chaos and negativity that I would often come across and focus more on the positive thoughts. Obviously at that point, I didn't know what I was actually doing. It was experiential learning a lesson that made me extra focused on the silver lining more than the cloud itself,” she said, adding that she only learned about vision boards later when she started training in the field of coaching.

The best part of coaching clients to create their vision boards is to see the energy and the sparkle in their eyes as they passionately share their dreams while explaining their vision board, according to Humaira. “It's a different kind of energy when you see people coming up with all kinds of ideas,” she said.

Unlike resolutions, vision boards are backed up by one’s true calling and by the discipline and consistent actions that are needed to reach one’s goal, she said explaining that they are more effective because it connects the person with their own truth. “You go into a flow state and you're deeply connected with your soul. The continuous visualisation and exposure to those affirmations, and to those words and pictures, tunes your brain for what thing you want to bring to reality,” she said.

It is that clarity and direction which makes the vision board a perfect tool. “All kinds of negative feelings and self-sabotaging beliefs are gradually replaced by a can-do mindset, which is very important for manifestations to happen,” explained Humaira.

People who have used vision boards have reported a great impact on their lives. Dana Goldoni, an entrepreneur who learnt how to do a vision board with Elena, said that it is an artistic experience that leaves you with your own useful piece of art. “I used my vision board all throughout the year, and I can't wait to modify it with a new one for 2023,” she said.

International Business Strategist Sagarika Sahoo said that it was a great tool to give herself clarity and purpose both personally and professionally. “I created my first vision board ten years ago. Looking back, it’s wonderful to be able to achieve so much because I worked towards My Vision of My Future,” she said, adding that visions boards are the subconscious and the conscious mind working together. “You hold on to a picture, quote or words wondering what it’s conveying to you. Once your vision board is complete, it talks to you,” she said.

Managing Director Caroline Hasset said that over the years, her vision board practice became more specific. “I also started believing in it a lot more and eventually it started manifesting or coming true. It is an unbelievable feeling,” she said, adding “looking at your dreams on a board always makes you day dream about it, which makes you happy – and that positivity makes you work towards it.

Caterina Musio, who also uses vision boards, said that it is an indispensable tool to carry out one’s own projects and to keep one focused. “If you want to achieve a goal you need to work on yourself first,” she said.

