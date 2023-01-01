Meet UAE’s first babies of 2023 born on New Year’s Day

Doctors and nurses celebrated the unique moment by sharing sweets and wishes with the family

Eid Ahmed Mahmoud Hassane and Dr (Prof.) Walid El-Sherbiny, consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology and head of the department

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sun 1 Jan 2023, 8:57 AM

As the clock struck 12 and the calendar moved to 2023, baby Hana was born at a private hospital in Abu Dhabi. The little bundle of joy was born to Egyptian couple Asmaa Mamdouh Elsayed Ahmed and Eid Ahmed Mahmoud Hassane at Medeor Hospital in Abu Dhabi.

They welcomed their third child exactly at midnight on New Year’s Day. The baby girl, weighing 3.22kg, was delivered by Dr (Prof.) Walid El-Sherbiny, consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology and head of the department.

Parents Asmaa and Hassane are on top of the world and feel blessed.

“We couldn’t be happier to start this new year with such a special addition to our family. She is already so loved, and we are excited to watch her grow and experience all the joys of life. I want to thank the doctor and other staff at the hospital for the level of care shown to my wife,” said Hassane.

When Hana was born exactly with the arrival of the New Year, doctors and nurses celebrated the unique moment by sharing sweets and wishes with the family.

Dr El-Sherbiny noted the delivery was a moment of celebration in the entire hospital.

“To celebrate New Year by welcoming life into the world is a blessed moment, and we are privileged to support the family. We all gathered and welcomed baby Hana’s birth on a special day. Each new baby is a reminder of the hope and promises that the New Year brings.”

Seconds after the fireworks went off, announcing the start of 2023, at 12.08am, baby girl Sayeda Farishta Siddique was born to Bangladeshi couple Rahela Sultana and Mohamed Fazlul Siddique at Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi.

Weighing 2.63kg, baby Farishta is the third child of the family. She was delivered by Dr Ritu Nambiar, specialist, obstetrics and gynaecology.

The elated parents thanked the almighty for his blessings and the BMC staff for their support throughout the pregnancy.

“On this wonderful New Year’s Day, we are blessed to welcome our beautiful daughter into the world. We are grateful for her safe arrival and all the love and joy she has already brought into our lives. The service provided by BMC was one of the best in the country, and we thank the management and staff for their support,” said Siddique.

Also, at another hospital in Abu Dhabi, Filipino couple Bianca Salindong and Ivy Louise Verayo welcomed their second baby. Baby boy Johann Jio S. Verayo was born at 1.18am in Burjeel Hospital. Weighing 3.76kg, he was delivered by Dr Aruna Kumari, consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology.

Three other couples at Burjeel Medical City rang in the new year with the birth of their babies.

Baby girl Lateefa was born to Thai mother Sugynya Thai and Emirati father Abdulla Mohamed Ahmed Husain Al Ali at 1.35am. The parents welcomed their second child, who weighed 3.35kg.

At 3:30 am, baby boy Hassan was born to Emirati couple Shaikha Abd Al Rahman and Hamad Hassan Al Marri. Baby Hassan weighing 3.06kg, is the fourth child of the family.

“We thank God for our child’s birth and the addition of a new member to our family. He is our fourth child and the first boy in our family. My daughters now have a brother,” said Marri.

Baby boy Mayed was born to Emirati parents at 4.47am. Naseema Masooud and Fahad Aldhuhoori welcomed their second child, who weighed 2.6kg.

Dr Ritu wished all the babies and their parents the best and said she was elated that she could take part in the families’ happiness.

“New Year’s Day is a special occasion for every family, and a new baby born on this day is a blessing,” Dr Ritu said.

