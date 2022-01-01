The mega event has lined up 13-hour long celebrations with two spectacular firework display
The world has wrapped up yet another year marked by uncertainty, but Dubai's beloved Crown Prince is welcoming the new year with optimism and gratitude.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, penned a heartfelt letter to all government employees, hailing them for their hard work during the past year.
"The success that the UAE and Dubai have witnessed was only possible because of your devotion, dedication and relentless determination," he wrote. "You have certainly lived up to the lessons echoed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who taught us to only aim for first place and nothing less."
Since the formation of the union 50 years ago, Sheikh Hamdan noted that the country has achieved milestones that "no other nation was able to accomplish before."
As the world welcomes the new year, Sheikh Hamdan urged the team to keep challenging themselves and drive Dubai to even greater heights.
"Your eagerness and perseverance are the cornerstone of our success," he wrote. "Simply put, Dubai's prosperity lies within your hands. It is because of you the Government of Dubai continues to excel and pioneer to best serve our people, citizens and residents."
