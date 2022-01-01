Dubai: Restaurants handle record amount of food deliveries on New Year's Eve

One driver says he delivered almost five times his usual number of parcels on the last day of 2021

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sat 1 Jan 2022, 4:11 PM

Restaurants, eateries and cafeterias in Dubai saw a high number of deliveries on the last day of 2021, with delivery executives saying that they handled a record number of orders on Friday night.

Many restaurant owners and managers said that the rain and the New Year maybe the reason behind heavy home deliveries.

Muhammed Azeem, working at Saif Restaurant at Hor Al Anz, said that he saw a record-breaking day yesterday. "We started receiving phone calls at 10am for food delivery and were packed with deliveries."

ALSO READ:

The restaurant has four drivers to cater to home deliveries and had to start their shift early.

"All our delivery executives were packed with deliveries. It was tough for us to manage, but we did it with the grace of God," Azeem said.

"On average, one boy had to deliver a minimum of 25 parcels on December 31," said Azeem, noting that one executive usualy delivers about eight-10 parcels on a regular day.

Azeem added that they received many new clients and didn't just deliver to their regular clients.

"The New Year has got us a few new clients. I hope this year brings peace and happiness for everyone."

Rajesh Mangarati, another delivery executive working at Mr Rizo restaurant located in Jumeirah Lakes Towers, caters to many surrounding localities. He said that he broke his own record of delivering the highest parcel till now.

"I delivered nearly 100 food packets yesterday. On average I deliver around 20-40," he said.

"I delivered most parcels in the evening, which got me to witness how people are celebrating the special occasion."

Rajesh is also quite optimistic for this year and years to come. "It was good last year. We are expecting a much better 2022 as Dubai is continuously growing,"

ayaz@khaleejtimes.com