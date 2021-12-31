2021: Seven moments that told us things are going to be okay

by Kirstin Bernabe Published: Fri 31 Dec 2021, 9:36 AM Last updated: Fri 31 Dec 2021, 9:37 AM

This isn’t the first pandemic on Earth. And this wouldn’t be the last one either. Humanity has endured calamities and diseases that have wiped out billions of lives over centuries that homo sapiens can think back.

What makes it different this time is the camaraderie we were armed with in fighting the deadly pathogen. Coronavirus was just one of the disasters that befell us this year. There were wars. There were cyclones and tornadoes. There were famine and drought. For a moment, frailties of life weighed on us heavily, but we were quick to rise above our fears, ego and greed. Moment when humanity reinvented itself. We relearned to dream, hope, love, care, smile, empathise, and celebrate small things. We shall overcome, together.

Tearful reunion

Emely (left) is reunited with her mother Glenda Valdez and sister Zuri in Austin, Texas. It had been six years since Valdez said goodbye to her daughter Emely in Honduras when the girl made the trip alone to the US. Emely has been returned to her mother’s custody.

Trust me, you’ll be alright

A healthcare worker attends to a patient in a field hospital for Covid-19 at Portimao in the Algarve region of Portugal.

Straight from the heart

Japanese musician Manami Ito, who is also a qualified nurse and former Paralympic swimmer, plays the violin using her prosthetic arm in Shizuoka.

Battle-hardened

Determination writ large on her face, a young Palestinian girl broods in front of her home damaged in Israeli bombardment in Gaza City.

Let it rain, let it rain

When winter rains miseries on the Umm Jurn camp for the displaced in Syria’s rebel-held Idlib, these children are able to live the moment of exhilaration.

A hug of solace

Relatives comfort each other during the cremation of a Covid-19 victim at the Old Seemapuri Cremation Ground in New Delhi, India.

Vaxxer all the way

An elderly person being administered the Covid-19 vaccine at a hospital in Prayagraj in India’s Uttar Pradesh state.