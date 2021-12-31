2021: 7 things that made UAE believe the impossible is possible

Armed with the same attitude, the young country is looking towards the next 50 years for more stellar achievements.

by Sahim Salim Published: Fri 31 Dec 2021, 9:31 AM

The country that does not recognise the word ‘impossible’ celebrated its 50th birthday this year. Within half a century, the UAE has conquered everything from outer space to nuclear energy.

In a letter addressed to the people of the country for the 50th National Day, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, spelt out the Emirati recipe for success: “When unification attempts around us were shattering on the ground, our unity became a living embodiment of the culture of ‘nothing is impossible’.” Armed with the same attitude, the young country is looking towards the next 50 years for more stellar achievements.

Thousands run towards a healthier future

KT/Shihab

The Sheikh Zayed Road turned into a sea of humanity as 146,000 residents — young and old; men, women and children; Emiratis and expats — hit the road for the Dubai Run, now the world’s largest run. It was staged as part of the 30-day Dubai Fitness Challenge.

100% vaccination, 100% safety

KT file

The UAE has the world’s highest Covid vaccination rate, with 100 per cent of the eligible population having received at least one dose.

Your face is your ID

Supplied

The country launched a biometric facial and fingerprint recognition technology as part of its plans to create the first secure digital national identity project for citizens and residents in the country.

Biggest legislative reform in history

KT file

The largest legal reform in the young nation’s 50-year history was introduced this year, covering over 40 laws. In addition to laws that govern economic, investment and commercial opportunities, the country eased some criminal laws, including those on live-in and extramarital relationships.

Ahlan, world: Expo 2020 Dubai wows millions

KT/Shihab

The region’s first World Expo symbolises the three major Emirati characteristics: Resilience, hospitality and grandeur. Postponed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the UAE persevered to put up a show that continues to wow millions around the world.

UAE flag flies around Mars

Supplied

The best Emirati minds came together to place the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission, the Hope Probe, in its Martian orbit earlier this year. It continues to send new observations, discoveries and insights into Mars’ unique atmosphere, composition and dynamics.

Look, no driver

AFP

Driverless cars are not something that may happen in the future, at least in the UAE. On the streets of Yas Island, you can find the country’s first fleet of driverless cars steering on its own, slowing down ahead of speed bumps, shifting lanes seamlessly and safely transporting passengers while obeying the speed limits. Since November 23, the first trial phase of AI-powered ‘Txai’ has been progressing successfully on the island.