Watch: Singer The Weeknd cancels show after losing voice during concert

The singer cut short her recent tour saying it was too challenging to continue while pregnant.
The Weeknd's Saturday night concert at Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium ended abruptly after the Canadian singer-songwriter said he had lost his voice and didn't feel he could provide the show that people paid for.
According to Variety, addressing the crowd of roaring fans, he said, "I don't know what just happened...but I just lost my voice, this is killing me. I don't want to stop the show, but I can't give you the concert I want to give you right now."
The Weeknd added, "I'm gonna make sure everybody's good, you'll get your money back, I'll do a show real soon for you guys. But I wanted to come out and personally apologize." Before exiting the stage, he said, "You know how much this kills me, I'm sorry. I love you thank you so much."
He also posted an apology to his Twitter account shortly after.
Not long after, the house lights came on, and audience members wandered arouund, wondering if they should begin to make their way to the exit or hoping for a return to the stage, reported Variety.
ALSO READ:
The show, which was due to start at 9pm, kicked off with a scene from the upcoming HBO Max show 'The Idol' taped at the top and co-star Lily-Rose Depp took the stage delivering key lines from the shell.
As per Variety, at around 9.17pm, The Weeknd took the stage but only managed to get through four songs before he had to cut the set short. He was wrapping up a two-night run at the stadium.
The singer cut short her recent tour saying it was too challenging to continue while pregnant.
The 12-track record brings back the soulful pop-rap blends that made the effervescent performer a household name.
The singer does not allow herself to be pigeonholed.
Styles was shortlisted Tuesday for his album “Harry's House".
Singer's vocal cords were injured by 'heat, dust, and smoke from the fires' during their Paris performance
Theatre was forced to cancel screening of series that showed singer's sexual abuse of women
The track is voted among the top five Songs of the Century.