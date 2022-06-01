Video: Indian singer KK's final performance just hours before his death

PM Modi, Bollywood and music fraternity shocked by artiste's demise at 53

Instagram

By Web Desk Published: Wed 1 Jun 2022, 8:12 AM Last updated: Wed 1 Jun 2022, 8:23 AM

Star Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died of a heart attack at age 53 after a concert Tuesday, prompting a flood of tributes from fans including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

KK felt unwell while performing at a concert in Kolkata, according to the Times of India and other local media.

Just hours before his demise, the singer reposted fan videos from his last concert, at Nazrul Mancha, in his Instagram stories.

KK's last picture post on Instagram was from the concert, which has been flooded with tributes and condolence messages.

Instagram

He was rushed to the hospital from his hotel around 10:30 pm local time, where doctors pronounced him dead, the newspaper reported.

Fans took to KK’s Instagram page to pay their respects, where a photo of KK singing in front of a roaring crowd posted earlier in the day was accompanied with the caption “Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha ... Love you all.”

Instagram

“His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups,” Modi said on Twitter.

Born in Delhi, the versatile singer recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.

ALSO READ:

KK’s hits from the 2000s included “Dola Re Dola” from the movie “Devdas” and “Khuda Jaane” from “Bachna Ae Haseeno.” As a playback singer, his songs were dubbed over films, with the actors lip-synching along.

(with inputs from AFP)