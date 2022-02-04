UK rock band The Kooks to perform live in Dubai this February

The headline show in Dubai is part of the group's 15th anniversary international tour

Published: Fri 4 Feb 2022

UK indie rock band The Kooks will be performing some of their biggest hits live at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena on Sunday, February 27.

Tickets are available in both Standing and Seating categories, priced from Dh250 and available via coca-cola-arena.com, Platinum List, Book My Show and all UAE Virgin Megastores.

The headline show in Dubai is part of the group's 15th anniversary international tour, which also includes stops throughout the UK and Europe.

Over the years, The Kooks have proven themselves to be pillars of the UK indie pop world. Their quadruple-platinum selling studio album 'Inside In/Inside Out', released in 2006, boasts hits including the Brit Award-nominated 'She Moves in Her Own Way', 'You Don't Love Me' and 'Naive'.

The band have enjoyed an impressive rise to fame since the release of their album ‘Konk’, which reached number one on the UK Album Charts. Since then, they’ve gone on to release four more albums, with their most recent - ‘Let’s Go Sunshine’ - achieving top 10 status in the UK Album Carts in 2018.

The band have also gained over 1 billion streams across multiple platforms and embarked on a number of world tours, including a sold-out UK arena tour.