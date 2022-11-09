Shakira to move to Miami with both sons after split with Gerard Pique

The couple split after 11 years together this June

Colombian singer Shakira and her partner, Barcelona soccer player Gerard Pique in a 2014 file photo

Shakira and her longtime boyfriend Gerard Pique have reached a new custody agreement for their kids, according to TMZ.

Shakira will be moving to Miami with her sons.

The couple issued a joint statement to TMZ, "We have signed a custody agreement. Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment."

After a 12-hour discussion, the legal team for the Colombian pop sensation apparently reached a settlement with Gerard's representatives. Shakira will relocate from Barcelona to Miami the following year.

A source close to the singer told TMZ that the two "signed an agreement that is best for the kids -- which is their main focus and after 8 years of living in Barcelona, she and the kids will now move back to her longtime home of Miami, where all the maternal family is."

Shakira and Gerard announced their 11-year-long split in June this year.

"We regret to confirm that we are parting ways," they said in a joint statement to E! News on June 4, adding, "For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

Last month, Shakira expressed her pain by posting a cryptic video of a human heart getting walked over, claiming she "knew this would happen."

"I never said anything but it hurt. I knew this would happen," read the social media post's caption.

Though Shakira did not specify what or who had hurt her, however, the post came hot on the heels of her split from her husband Gerard Pique.

Shakira later opened up about the difficulty of going through a public breakup, mainly the task of trying to shield her children from the negativity.

"I try to do it and to protect them because that's my number one mission in life," she told Elle in September, as per E! News.

Still processing the split itself, the singer said she often feels like "this is all a bad dream" she will eventually wake up from, but knows in her heart "it's real."