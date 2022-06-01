Police to probe Bollywood singer KK's death as unnatural

In his new single That That, the superstar makes a cheeky statement
Kolkata Police has registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the sudden demise of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, on Tuesday night.
The singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata on May 31 and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.
The case has been registered at the New Market police station, where the police are awaiting the late singer's family.
According to the police, after getting the family's consent and body identification process, an inquest and post-mortem will be conducted.
The mortal remains of KK will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem.
A probe into the matter is underway. Investigators are waiting for the preliminary report of the post-mortem.
KK was just 53 years old. One of the most versatile singers in the Indian film industry, KK has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali. He is survived by his wife and children.
He is best known for his songs like Zindagi Do Pal Ki from the movie Kites, Aankhon Mein Teri from the movie Om Shanti Om, and Tadap Tadap from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.
