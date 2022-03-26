Musicians, celebrities pay tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

Hawkins passed away aged 50 in Bogota, Colombia.

Published: Sat 26 Mar 2022

Rocker Ozzy Osbourne, actor Thomas Lennon and guitarist Slash were among the celebrities who paid tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Hawkins passed away aged 50 as per a statement from the band on Friday, March 25.

While Osbourne called Hawkins "a great person and an amazing musician", Canadian band Nickelback was "in utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins."

Singer Richard Marx recalled how he had only recently worked with Hawkins, saying he was "completely gutted".

Foo Fighters were on a tour of South America and were scheduled to play in Bogota on Friday night.