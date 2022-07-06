Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana collapses on stage

Artist's condition currently unknown

@rooprajfox2

By Web Desk Published: Wed 6 Jul 2022, 10:47 AM

Iconic guitarist Carlos Santana collapsed on stage Tuesday while performing at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan.

According to Telemundo, the audience at the concert for the 74-year-old musician's Miraculous Supernatural 2022 Tour: Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire were asked to pray for health after he fainted on stage.

Videos circulating on social media showed Santana waving to the audience from his stretcher as medical personnel carried him away.

The status of his health currently remains unknown.

ALSO READ: