Justin Bieber thrills fans at Saudi Arabia concert

South Korean President Moon Jae-in introduced the pop stars as special presidential envoys.
Pop star Justin Bieber hit the stage with full enthusiasm for a concert in Saudi Arabia on December 5.
As per TMZ, Bieber hit the stage on Sunday at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in SA, where the F1 Grand Prix is taking place and where he was scheduled to headline among a slate of other performers, with his name by far being the biggest.
Going by the videos shared by his wife Hailey Bieber and several other viral videos of him backstage, the Peaches star looked all pumped for the performance. The same goes with the audience too, as one can hear the roar of the crowd just beyond the curtain.
Bieber wore a red outfit for the performance and as per TMZ, he eventually made his way out to adoring fans, pointing at them for the grand entrance.
After that, he sang a number of his songs including Deserve You, Somebody, Hold On and more.
