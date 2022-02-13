Justin Bieber LA concert afterparty shooting: Rapper Kodak Black, two others injured

By ANI Published: Sun 13 Feb 2022, 10:19 AM

Rapper Kodak Black, among two other individuals, were hospitalised after sustaining injuries in a shooting outside a lounge that hosted an unofficial afterparty for a Justin Bieber concert.

As per Variety, the incident occurred outside a lounge on N La Cienega Boulevard in Los Angeles early Saturday morning after the venue had concluded hosting an unofficial afterparty for a Justin Bieber concert.

A source told Variety that while the incident unfolded near the lounge, the afterparty had already concluded by the time it occurred, with guests being escorted out of the venue at around 1.45am ahead of a 2am closure.

A source close to the situation also indicated that Kodak Black hadn’t entered the premises during the evening.

The three victims - men aged 19, 24 and 60 - heard a fight break out outside of the venue at around 2.45am, the Los Angeles Police Department told Variety.

NBC News later reported that Kodak Black was the 24-year-old injured in the incident. Additionally, it’s been reported that an additional individual was also hurt as a result of the altercation.

Sources told the outlet that multiple rounds were fired, striking the three men. Two were transported from the restaurant to a local hospital by the Los Angeles fire department, while the third was later moved to a hospital after leaving the crime scene. All victims are now in stable condition.

There is currently no information available on suspects in the incident and the investigation remains ongoing.

The afterparty was set just down the street from the Pacific Design Centre, which hosted Justin Bieber as part of Hollywood and Revolve’s Homecoming Weekend event earlier in the evening. The afterparty did not have any official affiliation with Bieber’s concert.

The two-day event is meant to celebrate sports, fashion, entertainment and music ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday. Homecoming Weekend has been planned to host a series of high-profile performers through Saturday evening.

As per Variety, during last night’s festivities, Bieber performed a 30-minute set to a crowd of about 1,500 individuals, with Shawn Mendes, Anthony Ramos, Logan Paul, Niall Horan and Scooter Braun among those in attendance.

The performance wrapped around midnight. The afterparty reportedly hosted Bieber and his wife Hailey, Drake, Tobey Maguire, Khloe Kardashian, Lil Baby and Kodak Black, though it remains uncertain whether these celebrities were still in attendance when the shooting occurred.