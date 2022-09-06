Justin Bieber cancels world tour due to physical and mental health issues

The singer makes announcement on social media

FILE - Justin Bieber attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. Bieber leads the iHeartRadio Music Award nominations. Justin Bieber says a rare disorder that paralyzed half of the superstar performer’s face is the reason behind his tour postponement. The Grammy winner said he’s suffering from Ramsey Hunt syndrome in video he posed Friday, June 10, 2022 on Instagram. The syndrome causes facial paralysis and affects nerves in the face through a shingles outbreak.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

By Web Desk Published: Tue 6 Sep 2022, 10:33 PM Last updated: Tue 6 Sep 2022, 10:35 PM

Canadian singing sensation Justin Bieber has called off his world tour due to physical and mental health issues.

The 28-year-old musician took to social media to announce the cancellation of Justice World Tour.

There are about 70 shows still left in the tour that was expected to end in March 2023.

The singer has been struggling with health problems in the last few years, he recently suffered a partially paralyzed his face.

"'Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partly paralysed," the singer wrote in his post.

'After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me," he further said

The star recently performed in Brazil, "After getting off the stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realize that I need to make my health the priority right now."

Bieber who has been battling ongoing health issues recently had resumed his world tour on July 31 and performed only seven dates before calling off the tour.