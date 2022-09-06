Justin Bieber cancels world tour due to physical and mental health issues

Singer had cancelled many shows after suffering partial facial paralysis
Canadian singing sensation Justin Bieber has called off his world tour due to physical and mental health issues.
The 28-year-old musician took to social media to announce the cancellation of Justice World Tour.
There are about 70 shows still left in the tour that was expected to end in March 2023.
The singer has been struggling with health problems in the last few years, he recently suffered a partially paralyzed his face.
"'Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partly paralysed," the singer wrote in his post.
'After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me," he further said
The star recently performed in Brazil, "After getting off the stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realize that I need to make my health the priority right now."
Bieber who has been battling ongoing health issues recently had resumed his world tour on July 31 and performed only seven dates before calling off the tour.
Singer had cancelled many shows after suffering partial facial paralysis
The crowd rapped and sang along to songs from J-Hope's new solo album and to BTS classics such as "Dynamite."
The singer cut short her recent tour saying it was too challenging to continue while pregnant.
The 12-track record brings back the soulful pop-rap blends that made the effervescent performer a household name.
The singer does not allow herself to be pigeonholed.
Styles was shortlisted Tuesday for his album “Harry's House".
Singer's vocal cords were injured by 'heat, dust, and smoke from the fires' during their Paris performance
Theatre was forced to cancel screening of series that showed singer's sexual abuse of women