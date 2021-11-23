Grammy nominations 2022: Jon Batiste leads with 11; Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, H.E.R land 8

Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney among musicians paying tribute to the Rolling Stones 'backbone'.
Music2 months ago
Nominees for the 64th annual Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday, with musician Jon Batiste leading the way.
Batiste received 11 nominations, while Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. followed with eight nominations each.
Billie Eilish and first-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo, who was in the mix for Best New Artist, each scored seven nominations. The best of the best in the music industry will be celebrated at a gala on January 31, 2022.
Last year, Beyonce broke the record for the most number of Grammy wins by a female artist.
