Elton John positive for Covid-19, postpones Dallas shows

The sale includes the singer’s recorded music catalogue as well as his body of work as a songwriter
Music1 month ago
Pop megastar Elton John on Tuesday postponed two concerts in Dallas — part of what is expected to be a lengthy farewell tour — after testing positive for Covid-19.
“It’s always a massive disappointment to move shows and I’m so sorry to anyone who’s been inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my team safe,” said the British musician, 74, in a statement on social media.
“Fortunately, I’m fully vaccinated and boosted and my symptoms are mild.”
The concerts, part of John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, were scheduled for January 25 and January 26. Both John and the American Airlines Center, where the shows were to take place, said they will be rescheduled and fans should keep their tickets.
ALSO READ:
John said he expected to be healthy enough to play his show on January 29 in Little Rock, Arkansas.
The tour, which is anticipated to be Sir Elton’s last, has run into pandemic-era cancellations and postponements, like many other performing arts events.
The pop legend also recently had a hip operation that forced him to push back several dates.
Last year, John released an album entitled “The Lockdown Sessions,” which was recorded entirely under Covid-19 restrictions.
The sale includes the singer’s recorded music catalogue as well as his body of work as a songwriter
Music1 month ago
Scott was first announced as a Coachella headliner nearly two years ago
Music1 month ago
Here's what Spotify's Wrapped said about me this year.
Music1 month ago
The suit said Swift took wording from 2014 song 'Playas Gon' Play' by R&B girl group 3LW
Music1 month ago
The 15-time Grammy award-winner will perform live at Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday evening
Music1 month ago
He performed at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on December 5.
Music1 month ago
As Covid-19 all but stopped the touring industry, the Grammy nominee began to express her feelings through poetry.
Music1 month ago
The pop singer spoke to City Times over Zoom from London.
Music1 month ago