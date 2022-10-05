Coldplay postpones 8 shows after Chris Martin suffers 'serious' lung infection

The single will appear on the music group's second album, 'Born Pink'.
Coldplay's eight-show stint in Brazil has been interrupted owing to Chris Martin's "serious lung infection".
Coldplay took to Twitter to announce this. "With deep regret, we've been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo until early 2023. Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor's orders to rest for the next three weeks," the band wrote on Twitter.
According to Variety, on October 11 and 12, Coldplay was scheduled to perform two concerts at Estadio Nilton Santos-Engenhao in Rio de Janeiro to kick off the Latin American leg of their world tour. From October 15 through October 22, Coldplay was scheduled to perform at the Allianz Parque Stadium in Sao Paulo.
No new dates for the concerts have been announced yet, although the band did say that the rescheduled concerts would be happening in "early 2023 and will be announced very soon."
They further wrote, "We're working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates and will follow up with more information in the next few days. Please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the new rescheduled dates... However, we will also honour all requests for ticket refunds - which will be available at the point of sale."
They added, "We're optimistic that Chris will return to good health after he prescribed medical breaks and look forward to resuming the tour soon."
"To everyone affected, please accept our sincere apologies, and thank you as always for your love and support," concluded the band.
ALSO READ:
The single will appear on the music group's second album, 'Born Pink'.
The song 'Heated', which was co-written with Canadian rapper Drake among several others, uses the word 'spaz'.
The 51-year-old hip-hop legend is being held without bond on 10 charges.
Singer had cancelled many shows after suffering partial facial paralysis
The crowd rapped and sang along to songs from J-Hope's new solo album and to BTS classics such as "Dynamite."
The singer cut short her recent tour saying it was too challenging to continue while pregnant.
The 12-track record brings back the soulful pop-rap blends that made the effervescent performer a household name.