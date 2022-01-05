Bollywood: Singer Amit Mishra on crossing 10 million views with 'Sakht Jaan' from 83

"I couldn’t be happier."

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 5 Jan 2022, 5:10 PM

For Amit Mishra, singer and live performer, “music means the world to me. I consider it as a divine gift. Nothing brings me more joy when people find comfort, joy, and strength in my voice.”

His song 'Sakht Jaan', from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s film 83, has crossed more than 10 million views on YouTube in less than three days.

“People are saying it’s a gym song and frankly speaking, I enjoy working out as well,” said Amit. “It’s my new routine. They’re telling me things like ‘it’s a tiger song’ and ‘it’s a full gym song, bro.’ So, I couldn’t be happier.”

The vocalist has lent his voice to many hits including ‘Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya’ from Judwaa 2; ‘Bulleya’ from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil; ‘Galti Se Mistake’ from Jagga Jasoos, ‘Sau Tarah Ke’ from Dishoom, ‘Manma Emotion Jaage’ from Dilwale and ‘Seedha Saadha’ from Commando 2.

Referring to future projects, he says there are many that have been lined up. “I’m looking forward to the final confirmation so I can’t name them yet. There are music videos, then Jam Room projects. I also have projects with Jonita Gandhi and rapper Akshay the one. Jam Room is a wonderful project with endless brilliant musicians and it is going to be released soon.”