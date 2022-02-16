Bappi Lahiri passes away: Modi, celebrities pay tribute to Bollywood music legend

The headline show in Dubai is part of the group's 15th anniversary international tour
Music1 week ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Bappi Lahiri and said he will be missed by everyone.
“Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions,” he tweeted. “People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."
Tributes began to pour in as many of his admirers expressed their condolences. Tweeted Amit Shah, India’s home minister: “Pained to learn about the passing away of legendary singer and composer, Bappi Lahiri Ji. His demise leaves a big void in the world of Indian music. Bappi Da will be remembered for his versatile singing and lively nature.”
Hardeep Singh Puri, the petroleum and natural gas minister, said: “A legend rests in peace. Deeply saddened by the demise of popular music composer & singer Bappi Lahiri Ji.”
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Bannerjee said she was “shocked to hear about the untimely death of Bappi Lahiri. She recalled him as a boy from north Bengal, who rose to fame and success by his sheer talent and hard work. He made “us proud by his musical contributions,” she said.
AR Rahman, in his tweet, described ‘Bappida’ as the Disco King of Hindi cinema.
Akshay Kumar said "today we lost another gem from the music industry… Bappi Da,your voice was the reason for millions to dance, including me. Thank you for all the happiness you brought through your music. My heartfelt condolences to the family,” tweeted the superstar.
Ajay Devgn said Bappi Da was so endearing in person. “But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha and Disco Dancer. Dada, you will be missed,” tweeted Ajay.
Top cricketer Yuvraj Singh tweeted: "Sad news of the passing away of legendary musician #BappiLahiri ji. He will be fondly remembered for his mesmerising musical compositions which are loved by people of all ages. My condolences to the family.
Actress Raveena Tandon noted that she grew up listening his music. “You had your own style and always a smiling face. Your music shall play on forever,” tweeted Tandon.
Director Madhur Bhandarkar said he was fortunate to have him sing a track in his film InduSarkar. “An unsurmountable loss to his fans and the music industry. Heartfelt condolences to his family members,” he tweeted.
“Just heard about #BappiDa's demise. I'm stunned,” said singer Vishal Dadlani. “He will forever be a legend, but more than that, he was a friend. We shared a mutual love & respect, & I'm grateful that VS were the first composers he sang for outside of his own songs.”
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said he was shocked and saddened to hear about the demise. “Deepest condolences to his family,” he tweeted.
