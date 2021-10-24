Mumbai drug cruise case: Witness accuses top NCB officer, investigator of taking bribes
The man claims that a private investigator who took a viral selfie with Aryan Khan was also paid off in the deal
In a shocking twist, a witness of India's National Control Bureau has made claims of collusion and bribes against a top NCB official and an investigator involved in the case.
According to NDTV, Prabhakar Sali claims to be the bodyguard of KP Gosavi, a private investigator who went viral after taking a controversial selfie with Aryan Khan.
It all started here, the most controversial selfie of the year#kirangosavi #AryanKhan pic.twitter.com/WIHC6Ie9OL— VK || SRKTIAN (@SRK_SRT) October 24, 2021
Sali says in an affidavit that he heard of a 190-million-rupee deal between KP Gosavi and one Sam D'Souza. He also reported that 80 million rupees of the money was to be paid to Sameer Wankhede, a senior NCB officer.
Sali also said that he had received the cash from KP Gosavi and handed it over to Sam D'Souza.
Sali alleges that Gosavi has gone missing, and that he fears for his life and liberty.
>> Mumbai drug cruise case: NCB investigation to widen to other states
>> Bollywood drug busts: Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone, among actresses probed by authorities
Sources in the agency have called the claims "baseless", questioning if money had changed hands, "why would someone be in jail".
Alleging that the claims were made "just to malign the (agency's) image", a source said, "There are CCTV cameras in the office and nothing of this sort happened."
Wankhede has also denied wrongdoing, saying he would give "a fitting reply".
-
