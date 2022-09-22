Will Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling' strike a chord in the UAE?

Director Olivia Wilde at the premiere of the film Don't Worry Darling during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival

The ambitious psychological thriller stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles as a seemingly picture-perfect couple.

Published: Thu 22 Sep 2022

Don't Worry Darling has been in the spotlight since the beginning. And this was long before Harry Styles got involved.

It was a film everyone wanted to make — some 18 studios and streaming services were courting Wilde for the chance to partner with her on her sophomore feature as a director: A mid-century psychological thriller about a housewife, Alice (Florence Pugh), who starts to question her picture-perfect life and the mysterious company that her husband Jack (Styles) works for.

But it hasn't stopped making headlines in two years, from Shia LaBeouf's abrupt departure (he was replaced by Styles) to the paparazzi-stoked intrigue around Wilde and Styles' off-camera relationship. Then there was the bizarre moment earlier this year when Wilde was served custody papers, from ex Jason Sudeikis with whom she shares two children, in the middle of a presentation to thousands of exhibitors in Las Vegas.

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in a scene from Don't Worry Darling

Even this past week, LaBeouf, who is heading to court next year on abuse allegations from hi ex, FKA twigs, decided to contest the two-year-old narrative that he'd been fired. He gave the entertainment trade Variety emails and texts to prove his case that he quit. It's resulted in buzz you can't buy, but also incessant tabloid and TikTok gossip.

Don't Worry Darling had a glamorous debut at the Venice International Film Festival on September 5, where it generated more off-screen controversy. Did star attraction Harry Styles spit on co-star Chris Pine? No, says Pine's representative; the drama generated tons of memes and Styles even joked about it during one of his concerts. Was Florence Pugh upset with her director? We'll never know for sure.

Anyhow, Wilde doesn't care what gets people into the theatre — as long as they go.

Wilde spoke about her vision, her disagreement with the ratings board and why Alice is the heroine we need right now.

What were some of the big ideas you wanted to explore?

I wanted to make what (screenwriter) Katie (Silberman) and I always describe as a Trojan Horse movie: Something that on the outside is beautiful and entertaining but once you crawl inside, it is actually much more complex and potentially really interesting and challenging.

I also just really understood that this would be an opportunity for an actress to really flex. It was a heroine I wanted to see on screen. I wanted to create a character with an actress that would represent the kind of woman that I feel like our society needs.

Olivia Wilde and Nick Kroll in a scene from Don't Worry Darling

You had originally intended to play the part of Alice. Were you glad about that decision to step back and take a supporting role?

Oh yeah. There's no part of me that would want it any other way. I think what Florence did with this role is singularly brilliant. This character is a heroine for the ages. And she, as an actress, is this rare combination of dramatically skillful, comedically brilliant and an action hero who can run like Tom Cruise.

Like what actress can do stunts and pull off these incredible emotional acrobatics and do it so effortlessly in an accent that's not even theirs? Like, come on. It's like juggling upside down on the wing of an airplane.

You've spoken about some of your stylistic influences, from the photography of Slim Aarons to the thrillers of Adrian Lyne. What were some other touchstones?

I am a big fan of the iconography of the 1950s and a lot of the art, architecture, cars, music. This was an opportunity to just really play in that world. The architectural influence of (Richard) Neutra is all over the film.(Cinematographer) Matty Libatique and I were really inspired by Alex Prager and her photography and the idea of creating anxiety through framing and this artificial world that would be incredibly alluring until you look very closely.

And I always make endless playlists and watch lists and reading lists. It was a really funny assortment of material. People were like, what is this movie? You want me to watch Requiem for a Dream and The Truman Show and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, and you want me to read The Feminine Mystique, but also Jordan Peterson?

Olivia Wilde poses with cast members Harry Styles, Chris Pine, and Gemma Chan at Venice

This is also a film that has had a spotlight on it from the beginning, resulting in both buzz and gossip. What has that been like for you as a filmmaker?

Every filmmaker longs for people to see their film. That's all you want is for people to see it. If people are excited about a film, for whatever reason, what you hope is that it gets them in the door. Whether you are a 1950s car fanatic and that's what's going to get you into this movie, or if you are simply going because you're a fan of our incredible cast, all I care about is that you have the chance to see it, and I hope that people then have the instinct to share it. What I really hope is that people see it again. I think that it's a real second watch film. There's a lot of Easter eggs in there.

