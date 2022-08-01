Why did Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday leave 'Liger' event midway?

Film makers express concern for fans gatehred at the event

By ANI Published: Mon 1 Aug 2022, 12:45 PM Last updated: Mon 1 Aug 2022, 12:52 PM

South actor Vijay Deverakonda and her co-star Ananya Panday left midway from their promotional event at a mall in Navi Mumbai after they faced a massive turnout that got "uncontrollable".

On Sunday, team Liger arrived at the mall which was overcrowded by their fans. When Vijay along with Ananya took to the stage, the excitement among the fans could be noticed.

The young heartthrob experienced the craze he inspires, especially amongst his female fans, which were holding posters and sketches of the 'Arjun Reddy' actor and the crowd started chanting 'We love you' at the event.

Meanwhile, Vijay tried his best to control the excitement of the fans and was seen saying "Hum idhar hi hain..thoda araam se.. I am here only" to the crowd but the situation went out of hand.

Keeping in mind the safety of the cast and the crowd, the team had to leave the premises midway.

The makers of Liger and Vijay, after the incident shared concerning messages for the fans who attended the event on their social media handles.

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh 'Liger' is a sports action film which is slated to release on August 25, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, after getting multiple delays due to COVID-19, and the makers are currently promoting their film with full swing.

Dharma Productions recently unveiled the trailer and two songs from the film which gathered positive feedback from the audience.

The film marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and the 'Khaali Peeli' actor's first multi-lingual film.

Apart from 'Liger', Ananya will be also seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh.

Vijay, on the other hand, will be also seen in a multi-lingual film 'Khushi' alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which is slated to release on December 23, 2022.