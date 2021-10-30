When Aayush Sharma was 'scared' to shoot with Salman Khan

Salman plays a cop in 'Antim', releasing on November 26.

Photo/Twitter

by Nithin Belle Published: Sat 30 Oct 2021, 2:57 PM Last updated: Sat 30 Oct 2021, 4:43 PM

For Aayush Sharma, being in the same frame as Salman Khan in Antim: The Final Truth, was like a dream. “Though we are related to each other, but once you go on a set with him, he’s there and you realise the magnitude of the stardom he has,” Aayush says in a video put up by Salman Khan Films.

“I remember the first scene with Salmanbhai, I was scared. The only brief he gave me was: Rahulia will not be scared. Go as Rahulia, not as Aayush.”

Salman plays the role of a Sikh cop in the film, which is being released on November 26, and Aayush is pitted against his real-life brother-in-law. “As an actor, I feel it is very difficult to justify being pitted against Salman Khan,” said Aayush in the video.

The budding actor said Salman is like an elder brother and mentor. “We go to him for every small thing. The comfort level is always there to say what you want to him, but with respect.”

Mahesh Manjrekar has directed the film, which also features Mahima Makwana, the famous TV actress, who is debuting in Bollywood with Antim.