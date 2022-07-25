Watch: Shah Rukh Khan shares Deepika Padukone's first look from 'Pathaan'

Deepika seems to be playing a fierce character judging by the motion poster released on social media.

By CT Desk Published: Mon 25 Jul 2022, 10:48 AM Last updated: Mon 25 Jul 2022, 10:53 AM

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan whose upcoming highly anticipated films include "Dunki" and "Pathaan" shared actress Deepika Padukone's character from the latter today on social media.

He wrote on Twitter alongside a motion poster of Deepika brandishing a gun, "She doesn’t need a bullet to kill you! Presenting @deepikapadukone in #Pathaan. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @TheJohnAbraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf | #6MonthsToPathaan."

Excitement is building for the film which also stars John Abraham.