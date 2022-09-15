Watch: Saif Ali Khan stuns in 'Vikram Vedha' BTS video

Fierce, intense, powerful and fearless, the tough cop avatar surely suits the suave actor

Published: Thu 15 Sep 2022, 4:35 PM Last updated: Thu 15 Sep 2022, 4:39 PM

Bollywood buffs are looking forward to the action-thriller Vikram Vedha, which will hit screens on September 30.

Vikram Vedha showcases the face-off between a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) and a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan).

The makers have released a BTS video that depicted the tough side of Vikram AKA Saif Ali Khan. Fierce, intense, powerful and fearless, the tough cop avatar surely suits Saif Ali Khan who is in top form. From a chiselled physique to high octane action sequences to a face off with Vedha, Vikram surely packs a punch!