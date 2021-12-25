Watch: Ain Dubai lights up with Tovino Thomas' Netflix film 'Minnal Murali'

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 25 Dec 2021, 1:23 PM

Celebrating the launch of one of the most anticipated superhero films of the year, Netflix gave a huge surprise to the fans in the UAE, with the Minnal Murali AV montage beaming onto the Ain Dubai.

Taking over the skies of Dubai, the superhero promo lit up Ain Dubai, the world's largest observation wheel, on December 24.

Talking about the responses from fans and critics, director Basil Joseph said:“Hard work always pays off, and I am so glad our labour of love is being appreciated by the audience. I am overwhelmed with the kind of response and messages I have been receiving since the launch of Minnal Murali.

"It's just been a day and my social media is flooded with messages. I couldn’t have imagined anything better than this ever. Thank you to all the people who have loved and appreciated our work. A huge shoutout to Netflix and Weekend Blockbusters, our producers for always supporting us and helping us take this movie across the globe.”

Expressing his excitement, actor Tovino Thomas said: “No words can express how I'm feeling at the moment, it's been a dream come true to see such a wonderful response from everyone around.

"Becoming Minnal Murali was challenging but the output has been wonderful. Basil is a visionary and I'm thrilled that he trusted me with this role. I want to thank our producer Sophia Paul for backing us through this mammoth project and Netflix for taking this to the world."

Producer Sophia Paul said: “Minnal Murali was, is and will always be the most special project of my life. We had a vision which was executed brilliantly by the entire team. They gave it their 100 per cent even through all the odds and that's why making this movie was possible. I want to thank all my actors, the entire crew and especially Netflix for supporting us and making this dream come true.”

With its lightning-bolt pace, epic origin story, and tale of good versus evil, Minnal Murali will emotionally engage and enthral viewers, making it the perfect holiday film.

Tovino Thomas can be seen in a never-before-seen superhero role in the film. Joining him is an ensemble of versatile actors in pivotal roles, including Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan, and Aju Varghese.

The film has premiered in Malayalam with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English and is loved and appreciated by fans and critics all across the globe. Minnal Murali is now streaming on Netflix in over 190 countries.