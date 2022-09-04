Timothee Chalamet talks about impact of social media and being 'intensely judged'

The young actor expressed his thoughts openly on the harm he feels social media has done.

By ANI Published: Sun 4 Sep 2022, 11:49 AM Last updated: Sun 4 Sep 2022, 12:54 PM

Dune star Timothee Chalamet did not hold back when speaking about the impact of social media on society while promoting his new film during the Venice Film Festival.

According to Fox News, at a press conference for Bones and All, Chalamet was open and forthright about his thoughts on social media and the harm he feels it has done.

"To be young now, and to be young whenever- I can only speak for my generation - is to be intensely judged," Chalamet said. "I can't imagine what it is to grow up with the onslaught of social media."

His most recent movie is set in the 1980s, a time before social media and before individuals were constantly bombarded with other people's ideas. Chalamet acknowledged that it was liberating to live a life free of concern about maintaining his online persona.

He disagrees with society's incessant need to interpret one's feelings and thoughts through social media.

While Chalamet acknowledges that some aspects of social media can be helpful, he believes that there are many other aspects of it that will eventually bring about the breakdown of civilization. "I'm not casting judgement," he added. "You can find your tribe there ... [but] I think it's hard to be alive now. I think societal collapse is in the air. That's why hopefully this movie will matter."

Taylor Russell, who co-starred with Chalamet in the film, also expressed her concern about the threats social media poses to society and the rising influence it now has over young adults. "I have a little brother who's 19, 20-ish, and thinking about him in this world, and the self-judgement and judgment of others that people seem so flooded with every day in such a drastic and severe way is so scary, because the hope is that you can find your own compass within all of it and that seems like a difficult task now," Russell said.

Bones and All is based on the 2015 book of the same name.