Third movie of Mohanlal film series 'Drishyam' confirmed

South Indian producer Antony Perumbavoor, has officially confirmed actor Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 3' at a recent award function.

Soon as the producer announced the third instalment of the thriller film, excitement among the fans could be seen on social media.

Fans started sharing Antony's clip from the award night where he officially confirms 'Drishyam 3'.

Helmed by Jeethu Joseph, 'Drishyam' was released in the year 2013, and starred Southern actors Mohanlal, Meena Durairaj, and Ansiba Hassan in the roles and received positive feedback from the audience and the critics as well.

After the film's grand success, the makers announced the sequel for the thriller Malayalam film and 'Drishyam 2: The Resumption' premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in 2021 and received a tremendous response from the audience.

'Drishyam' was remade in Hindi in 2015 with the same title starring actors Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran in the lead roles and was declared a hit.

Apart from Hindi, the film was also remade in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

The official Hindi remake of 'Drishyam 2' is currently under production and the film is all se to hit the theatres on November 18, 2022.