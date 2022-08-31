Sushmita Sen to portray lead role in upcoming biopic

Photo: AFP

The news was announced on social media by a Bollywood trade analyst.

By ANI Published: Wed 31 Aug 2022, 10:35 AM Last updated: Wed 31 Aug 2022, 10:40 AM

Biopics have always been popular with Bollywood actors and now Sushmita Sen is all set to portray the lead role in an upcoming biopic.

Produced by Dhaakad maker Deepak Mukut, further deets about the project have been kept under wraps.

Taking to Instagram, senior trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared the news, writing, "SUSHMITA SEN TO STAR IN A BIOPIC... #SushmitaSen will essay the principal role in a biopic... #DeepakMukut and #MansiBagla collaborate once again for this film... This project also marks #MansiBagla's first collaboration with #SubiSamuel's production house #BungalowNo84."

Sushmita's fans have been waiting for the actor's comeback on the big screen. She was last seen in director Srijit Mukherji's Bengali film Nirbaak in 2015.

Deepak Mukut of Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Mansi Bagla of Mini Films have collaborated once again on this massive project.

The Biwi No 1 actor made her grand OTT debut with director Ram Madhvani's thriller Aarya which won her praise from both critics and fans.

Sushmita - a former Miss Universe - has been a part of many prominent films like Main Hoon Naa, Aankhen, Filhaal, Tumko Naa Bhool Paayenge, and Dulha Mil Gaya.

She will be next seen in Season 3 of Aarya which is currently in the pre-production stage.