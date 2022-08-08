Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pardes' clocks 25 years

How time flies! It's been 25 years since the romantic drama 'Pardes' was released and to date, it's being watched by people - especially due to actors Shah Rukh Khan, Mahima Chaudhry and late Amrish Puri's stellar performances.

Recalling helming the film, Subhash Ghai said, "'Pardes' is a very dear film to me. I would like to congratulate the entire cast and crew and especially the audience for continuing to shower their love even after 25 years. My team tells me that people keep on showering their love, keep recalling the iconic scenes in the digital arena even today."

Apart from the plot, credit also goes to songs such as 'Yeh Dil Deewana' and 'Meri Mehbooba' for making 'Pardes' one of the evergreen films of Bollywood.

The music launch of the film was graced by late politician Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Sharing details on the same, Ghai added, "Pardes celebrated the rich culture of our country. My heart goes out to India, I can go on and on describing the grandeur of this glorious nation. I still remember people clapping and humming 'I Love my India" while it was being played on the screen. What's more memorable is their reaction to my cameo wherein I can be seen singing 'I Love my India' on screen, it embarrassed me, but it is a moment that I shall always cherish," he said.

Ghai also spoke about his experience working with King Khan.

"I kept reminding him in every scene and song that he has to avoid his compelling, romantic side to justify Arjun's character. It was challenging for him but he nailed it! I am overjoyed over the fact that my baby is celebrating its silver jubilee and continues to receive unwavering adulation from the audience even after 25 years. I pour my heart and soul into every film of mine. Filmmaking is indeed a business but a business of the heart wherein you pour out all that you have for the audience to rejoice and relish," Ghai said.

'Pardes' also featured Apurva Agnihotri, Alok Nath and Himani Shivpuri in pivotal roles. The film revolved around the idea of values in Indian and Western culture. Shah Rukh played the lead role in the blockbuster hit and Mahima played his love interest. Khan played the role of Arjun, a man who is settled in a foreign land but still believes in the cultural values of his country.