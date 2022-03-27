Shah Rukh Khan's fierce look for 'Pathaan' will make you stop and stare

The comedian and game show host also acted in Eddie Murphy’s 1988 hit movie
Saturday proved to be a treat for superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s fans as after a long wait his first look from the much-anticipated Bollywood film Pathaan was unveiled.
After keeping fans on their toes for a long time, Shah Rukh Khan finally took to his Instagram handle to share a photograph that went viral and is still trending.
“Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga,” SRK added a quirky caption with his trademark sense of humour.
The 56-year-old actor looks fierce in a shirtless pose, as he showcases his chiselled abs. He also sports a ‘man bun’.
Fans were quick to comment.
“Raja firse aagaya,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “56 Y0 what? my heart is not strong enough for this.”
The post was also re-shared by his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan on their respective social media handles.
Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It will hit theatres on January 25, 2023.
