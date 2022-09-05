Salman Khan unveils teaser of new movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

All the buzz around the film can't mask a sometimes corny, often clunky script.
Bollywood star Salman Khan on Monday shared the first look from his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
The film, which was earlier reportedly titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, is directed by Farhad Samji, known for movies such as Housefull 4 and Bachchhan Paandey.
Salman posted a short video on Twitter, where he's seen riding a bike through the Ladakh Valley.
Sporting long hair and beard along with his trademark sunglasses and bracelet, the superstar looked rugged as he stared into the camera with a smirk.
Salman had officially announced Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan last month when he completed 34 years in the Hindi film industry. The film will also feature Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati.
It is produced by the 56-year-old actor's banner Salman Khan Films.
Salman's last big screen release was Antim: The Final Truth, in which he featured alongside actor and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.
His upcoming projects include Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif. He also has a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.
