Salman Khan to host IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi

IIFA 2022 will be held at Yas Island’s new indoor entertainment venue Etihad Arena in March 2022.

Photo: AFP

By CT Desk Published: Tue 14 Dec 2021, 12:39 PM

Bringing together the very best of the Indian cinema and film fraternity, the 22nd edition of the biggest celebration of Indian cinema - the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend & Awards - is all set to be held on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on March 18 and 19, 2022, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s curator of magnetic experiences.

India and Abu Dhabi have enjoyed excellent relations through culture and trade for many decades. Uniting the world through cinema and celebration, the 2022 IIFA Weekend & Awards will be one of togetherness and positivity as it heads to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, further enhancing, strengthening and building even greater bonds between India, Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and millions of movie fans around the world.

Commemorating the 75th year of India’s independence and the UAE’s year-long Golden Jubilee celebrations, marking its 50th anniversary, the highly anticipated 22nd Edition of IIFA will showcase a grand celebration of Indian cinema’s finest talent, bringing together global dignitaries, international media, fans and film enthusiasts from across the world.

Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the event will take place at the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Continuing their partnership for the seventh consecutive edition of IIFA, NEXA will be collaborating with Miral and DCT Abu Dhabi for this star-studded event.

Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “India has long been one of Abu Dhabi’s top inbound source markets for tourists building on strong historic ties. Hosting the IIFA Awards underlines the key strategic position the Indian market occupies for the emirate. In addition, we have enjoyed a great bond with India’s movie industry, that has for many years been attracted to the UAE capital by our high-quality infrastructure, so the addition of the IIFA to Abu Dhabi’s calendar of events aligns perfectly with our 5-year strategy to develop the cultural and creative industries. Hosting an event such as this also demonstrates the UAE capital’s appeal for attracting internationally-renowned entertainment, and the confidence organizers have in the emirate’s superior facilities, expertise and stringent health and safety protocols. We look forward to welcoming visitors from India and beyond to experience this event, and also to explore Abu Dhabi’s diverse tourist attractions and cultural offerings during their stay.”

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral said, “It is an honour for Abu Dhabi to host the IIFA Weekend and Awards at Etihad Arena on Yas Bay in Yas Island. As the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena presents an ideal setting for world-class events that attract international stars and audiences. Hosting this much anticipated event reinforces Yas Island’s position as a top global destination for leisure, entertainment and business and Abu Dhabi’s place on the world tourism and entertainment map.”

Speaking on the occasion, Salman Khan said, “I have always enjoyed being a part of the IIFA Family and travelling to some great destinations but this year I am super happy that we are headed to one of my personal favourites, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. IIFA is always a memorable time and this year it will be an even bigger celebration as we celebrate the 75th year of India’s independence and UAE’s 50th Anniversary-Golden Jubilee celebration. Over the last 21 years, IIFA has not only given Indian Cinema an international platform, but it has created a wonderful opportunity to take us to our fans and connect millions of people globally. I am proud and excited to get ready to host the 2022 IIFA Weekend & Awards Yas Island, Abu Dhabi as we unite the world through cinema & celebration.”

Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said, “Both NEXA and IIFA are symbolic of challenging the status-quo to create experiences that are new and inspiring. We look forward to IIFA 2022 which will be held at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi to inspire our new age consumers who seek global experiences in their everyday lives.”

Alongside the arena and Yas Bay, guests visiting Yas Island will also be able to enjoy a variety of experiences. From theme parks, the record-breaking CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, the capital’s largest mall, 160 dining options, a scenic beach and mangroves, luxurious hospitality stays and so much more, there’s a lot to explore!

Pre-register for ticket sales at IIFA.com.