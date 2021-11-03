Rekha stuns at Manish Malhotra's Diwali dinner

The Bollywood star spoke with City Times about the unconventional sports drama releasing October 15 on ZEE5 Global.
Movies2 weeks ago
Dressed in a stunning white sari, with a golden border, Rekha was seen at a Diwali dinner hosted by designer Manish Malhotra in Mumbai. The small gathering also saw Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and younger sister Khushi, all three also in white. “Dinner at home, festive lights and fun catching up,” wrote Manish sharing the photograph. “The gorgeoussssss girls.”
He also shared a photograph with Rekha. "Festive evening at home with my absolute favourite #oneandonly Rekha,” he said.
Sara will be seen along with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Atrangi Re, while Janhvi is busy with Mili, Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2.
While Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath was Sara’s first film in 2018, she also featured in Simmba, Love Aaj Kal 2 and Coolie No 1. In a recent interview, she spoke about her interactions with her parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh (they got divorced in 2004).
"All I remember is watching Omkara (2006) and Kalyug (2005) and being really disturbed that my parents were such negative people,” she recalled in the interview. “I was very young and I used to think that my father uses bad language and that my mom runs a p**n site...it was not fun. And because they were both nominated for ‘best actor in a negative role’ in the same year, I was, like, ‘What is this!?’.”
The Bollywood star spoke with City Times about the unconventional sports drama releasing October 15 on ZEE5 Global.
Movies2 weeks ago
The wife of Anupam Kher, she has been active on social media through her illness.
Movies3 weeks ago
The actress, who caught the public imagination as Raji in web series 'The Family Man Season 2', fits into that mould.
Movies3 weeks ago
Lynch is the first Black woman to play a 00 agent in the six decades of James Bond movies.
Movies3 weeks ago
Actor shares how he felt he was the wrong choice for Bond as he bids farewell to the superspy with 'No Time to Die'.
Movies4 weeks ago
It’s one of the most fun and heartwarming films I’ve seen in a while.
Movies4 weeks ago
'No Time to Die' leaves you curious about the next Bond.
Movies4 weeks ago
The film has been adapted from the book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ by Hussain Zaidi
Movies1 month ago