R Madhavan's Rocketry to get cinematic release in July

The biographical drama traces the life of an Indian scientist who was caught up in a spy scandal.

By CT Desk Published: Tue 15 Feb 2022, 10:36 AM

Indian actor-turned-filmmaker R Madhavan has announced a new release date for his film, a biographical drama titled Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. It is now slated to for a worldwide theatrical release on July 1, 2022.

The movie has been shot simultaneously in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil and English, and will also be released in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. While R Madhavan will be seen in the skin of the eponymous Nambi Narayanan, he has also directed, produced and written the film.

With a powerful ensemble star cast comprising of acclaimed international actors Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, Ron Donaiche along with Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar and Dinesh Prabhakar, the movie will see special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya.

Tracing the life of Indian scientist Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer who was caught in the throes of a spy scandal, the biographical drama will unveil the truth behind the mystery.

YRF and Phars Film will distribute Rocketry in international markets.