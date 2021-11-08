Priyanka Chopra is Dubai's latest celebrity visitor

Other stars who were in the city recently include Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan.

by Enid Grace Parker Published: Mon 8 Nov 2021, 2:44 PM Last updated: Mon 8 Nov 2021, 2:56 PM

Just a day after we saw stunning visuals of Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrating Diwali with her husband Nick Jonas at their home in Los Angeles, it appears Priyanka has jetted down to Dubai for a visit.

Posting on Instagram Stories, the Baywatch actress shared a glittering night view of the gorgeous Dubai skyline including the Burj Khalifa, writing, “So happy to be back @Dubai @bulgari.” She added a soundtrack - One Night in Dubai by Arash featuring Helena.

Dubai recently has seen an array of stars visit including Padmaavat actress Deepika Padukone who attended a meet and greet with fans at a sporting brand store in Dubai on November 7, stunning in a pink and red athleisure outfit 'mismatched' with pink and red heels.

She was also earlier spotted at a Dubai restaurant with friends as well as shopping with her mother, pictures of which went viral on social media.

Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan was also in the UAE - reportedly shooting for the Vikram Vedha remake. He also shot an ad in Dubai and shared an Instagram video of himself at the top of Burj Khalifa. He shared, “Being on top of the world was my #DarrKeAageJeetHai moment. Thank you @mountaindewin & @emaardubai for having me experience the breathtaking sight from the @BurjKhalifa. It was terrifyingly thrilling, yet liberating, #DewShoot #ad.”