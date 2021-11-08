Priyanka Chopra is Dubai's latest celebrity visitor

The Bollywood star called it a "magnificent film".
Movies2 weeks ago
Just a day after we saw stunning visuals of Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrating Diwali with her husband Nick Jonas at their home in Los Angeles, it appears Priyanka has jetted down to Dubai for a visit.
Posting on Instagram Stories, the Baywatch actress shared a glittering night view of the gorgeous Dubai skyline including the Burj Khalifa, writing, “So happy to be back @Dubai @bulgari.” She added a soundtrack - One Night in Dubai by Arash featuring Helena.
Dubai recently has seen an array of stars visit including Padmaavat actress Deepika Padukone who attended a meet and greet with fans at a sporting brand store in Dubai on November 7, stunning in a pink and red athleisure outfit 'mismatched' with pink and red heels.
She was also earlier spotted at a Dubai restaurant with friends as well as shopping with her mother, pictures of which went viral on social media.
Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan was also in the UAE - reportedly shooting for the Vikram Vedha remake. He also shot an ad in Dubai and shared an Instagram video of himself at the top of Burj Khalifa. He shared, “Being on top of the world was my #DarrKeAageJeetHai moment. Thank you @mountaindewin & @emaardubai for having me experience the breathtaking sight from the @BurjKhalifa. It was terrifyingly thrilling, yet liberating, #DewShoot #ad.”
The Bollywood star called it a "magnificent film".
Movies2 weeks ago
The actress talks about her role in sports drama 'Rashmi Rocket', out now on OTT.
Movies2 weeks ago
The actress referred to the story as a "deeply stirring" subject.
Movies2 weeks ago
Gulzar has some interesting anecdotes to share about Bollywood.
Movies2 weeks ago
The trailer unveiled Saturday at the DC Fandome event shows Pattinson’s Dark Knight methodically taking down bad guys.
Movies3 weeks ago
The Pakistani artists dropped into our office to talk about promoting their nation through Expo 2020 Dubai’s Pakistan Pavilion.
Movies3 weeks ago
The Bollywood star spoke with City Times about the unconventional sports drama releasing October 15 on ZEE5 Global.
Movies3 weeks ago
The wife of Anupam Kher, she has been active on social media through her illness.
Movies3 weeks ago